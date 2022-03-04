Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
