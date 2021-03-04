 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

