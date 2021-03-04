Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
