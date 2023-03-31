Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.