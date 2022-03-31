Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.