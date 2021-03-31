 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

