Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
