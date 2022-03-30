 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

