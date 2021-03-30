 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert