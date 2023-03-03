The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Friday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. 46 degrees is today's lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…