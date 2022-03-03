 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

