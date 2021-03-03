 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

