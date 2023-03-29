Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new study on "Allergy Capitals" from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America finds that of the 100 largest U.S. cities, Richmond ranks …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The ar…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …