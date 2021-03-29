 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

