Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.