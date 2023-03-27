Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
