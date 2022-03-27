Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.