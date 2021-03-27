 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

