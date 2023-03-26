Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The ar…
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear sk…