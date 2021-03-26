 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert