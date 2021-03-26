Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
