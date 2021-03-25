 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

