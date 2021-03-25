It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
