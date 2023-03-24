Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
