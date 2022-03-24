Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temper…
This evening in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. …
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect pe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forec…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today.…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville will see warm tem…