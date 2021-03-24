Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.