Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
