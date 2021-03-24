 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert