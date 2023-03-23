The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.