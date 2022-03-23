Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
