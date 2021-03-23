 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

