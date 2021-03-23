Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.