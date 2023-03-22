Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.