 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert