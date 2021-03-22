Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.