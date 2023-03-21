Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
