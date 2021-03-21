Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.