Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
