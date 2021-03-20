 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

