Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
