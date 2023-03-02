Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.