Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is fore…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlotte…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures.…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Highs…
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …