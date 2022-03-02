Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.