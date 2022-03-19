 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

