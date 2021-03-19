Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.