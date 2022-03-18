The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from THU 11:20 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degre…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is foreca…
This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket th…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rain…