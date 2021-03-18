 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

