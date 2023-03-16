Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Charlottesville today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Rain is ex…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditi…
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees.…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…