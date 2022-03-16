Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.