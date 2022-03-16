Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
