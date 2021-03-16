 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert