Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.