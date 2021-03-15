Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
