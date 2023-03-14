Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
