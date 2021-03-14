 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

