Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We w…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at …
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast cal…