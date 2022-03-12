Charlottesville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SAT 3:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
