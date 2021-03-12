Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
