Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
