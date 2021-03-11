The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's c…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Charlottesv…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We w…