 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from THU 12:00 PM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert