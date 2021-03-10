Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.